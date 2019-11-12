Remember when the Republican Party was the party of "fiscal responsibility?"
When Trump took office the deficit had been cut from $1.4 trillion to $438 billion. The debt was at $20 trillion. The deficit is now topping $1 trillion and our debt is over $23 trillion.
Don't tell me the GOP is fiscally responsible. Ever. Again.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
