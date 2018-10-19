My name is Alexa Brunk, and I'm in fifth grade. I attend Brethren Heritage School in Modesto, California.
We're doing state reports this year in our history class. I've chosen to do my report on your state of Texas.
If you should happen to read this in your local newspaper, I would greatly appreciate receiving any information or items regarding your state. You could send pictures, tourist attraction information, trivia about your state, or anything that would cause me to be more familiar with your state.
Please send to: Alexa Brunk, c/o Brethren Heritage School, 3549 Dakota Ave., Modeston, CA 95358.
Thank you very much for helping me with my state report. I will appreciate any help you can give me.
Alexa Brunk
Modesto, California
