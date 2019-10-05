Congressman Randy Weber submitted a bill to classify school shootings as a federal crime. Since then, I've reached out to his office several times with questions and no one on staff has responded.
At this point, I’m forced to come to the conclusion that this bill is a public relations stunt to show nervous parents and schoolteachers that he "cared” and would fight to make schools safer without actually doing anything.
Here are the questions I’d like Weber to address:
1. Weber states this proposed bill is one of three to combat mass violence. Can he tell us the names and purposes of the other bills?
2. How does making school shootings a federal crime deter mass murderers? These people are already willing to go to prison for the rest of their life under state law and many just commit suicide. Adding a new punishment doesn't seem likely to prevent or mitigate shootings.
3. Weber seems to blame the media for school shootings. How would he address this without trampling on the First Amendment protections for speech and press?
4. Why did it take over a year from the Santa Fe shooting to write legislation?
David Smith
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.