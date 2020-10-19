It seems that Galveston County Judge Mark Henry doesn't have poll workers' or the general public’s health in mind with his edict that one cannot be turned away from the polls if they're not wearing a face covering ("Maskless voters can't be turned away, Galveston County judge orders," The Daily News, Oct. 17).
This approach is contrary to the recommendations of most physicians and epidemiologists.
I guess Henry feels that his scientific knowledge exceeds that of physicians and epidemiologists. He states he doesn't want anyone’s right to vote to be jeopardized, but what about a poll worker or voter having to worry about contracting a potentially fatal disease? What about the poll worker or the public's desire to be free of COVID-19?
I guess Henry feels that the virus is just going to disappear and isn't an issue to be concerned about.
Robert Narvaez
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.