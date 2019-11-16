Is it time for the Lone Star Rally to find another home?
Year after year, I read in The Daily News about the issues the rally causes with residents and business owners on the island, particularly The Strand.
I didn't necessarily share all of their viewpoints until I watched a video by a popular YouTube motorcycle video blogger named Adam Sandoval.
The video is titled "I was shocked/Lone Star Rally — The Ugly," where he showed video he took one night after rally visitors had left The Strand. He was "shocked" at the amount of trash that was left on the streets. In addition, one local business owner claims he saw frying grease from vendors in the gutters and on the streets.
As a Galveston homeowner and a rally participant, I feel embarrassed and I, too, am shocked and disgusted.
Sandoval goes on to lament, as fellow bikers, we are better than this. After viewing the video, I'm sincerely having my doubts.
Stephen Murphy
Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.