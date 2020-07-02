A new proposal by Sen. John Cornyn seeks to reduce oil company’s federal royalty payments during the coronavirus pandemic.
If approved, this bill could reduce funding for national treasures such as Big Bend, Guadalupe Mountains and other local, state and national parks.
Royalties help compensate for the damage that drilling causes by funding conservation projects in these areas, helping to preserve treasured landscapes and recreation areas across Texas.
Oil companies should at least pay for the damage they cause to these unique and delicate ecosystems; after all, even my younger cousin knows to clean up their mess.
Kate Moffatt
Waco
