Apparently Mayes Middleton needs a timeout in the corner and should write 500 times “I will not hijack other Rep.’s bills so I can claim a personal victory.”
So desperate is he for anything that even smells like a legislative "win," Middleton filed an identical, word-for-word, bill on the Galveston police pension issue that just came out of committee. State Rep. Dan Flynn put together nearly 100 hours of work with a dozen city employees, police pension board members, other legislators and their staff, and Mr. Johnny-Come-Lately has taken an exact copy from the legislative council and slapped his name on it. And, he’s already a co-author of Flynn’s bill.
Middleton has become so despised in the legislature that he can’t get a bill of his own passed. His intent with the pension bill is to try attaching it to some other piece of "must pass" legislation so that he can shout, “See what I did.”
Why in the world did we allow Middleton to buy his seat in the state legislature? From day one, he hasn’t been about his constituents; he’s been about an agenda. For this constituent, the 2020 vote can’t come fast enough.
Peter Vaculin
La Marque
