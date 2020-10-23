In response to the question of the week ("Will the way the pandemic has been handled influence how you will vote on Nov. 3?"): The answer is yes.
Not wearing a mask keeps some people away from voting and also puts the poll workers and voters at a high risk. This is so careless and selfish to not require a mask.
Masks should be required at all public places if not for the person wearing the mask but for all around them. It's the courteous thing to do.
Karen Terrell
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.