The Alzheimer’s Association invites all Galveston County/Bay Area residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Bay Area/Galveston Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Stewart Beach Pavilion in Galveston.
More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. More than 16 million family and friends provide care to people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the United States.
In Texas alone, there are more than 380,000 people living with the disease and over 1.4 million caregivers.
As Libbie’s Place walk team captain and logistics co-chair for the 2018 Walk To End Alzheimer’s, I've seen the Galveston County walk grow from 100 walkers in 2004 to more than 900 in recent years. More people in our community must step up and join in the fight against this devastating disease. Family caregivers and people diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and other types of dementia are our neighbors, family and friends. We must find the cause and a cure.
Register today at alz.org/walk. Together we can end Alzheimer’s.
Alice Williams
Galveston
