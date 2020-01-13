I completely agree with the letters from Robert Bracht ("I expect better from The Daily News") and Gary Miller ("Democrats using un-American law to impeach Trump") in the Jan. 9 edition of The Daily News.
I was so angry and even considered ending my subscription after reading the AP story ("Trump closes out old year with series of false boasts," The Daily News, Jan. 5) stating all the "lies" relating to Donald Trump. How about all the good things coming from his presidency? The media is helping to divide America by publishing controversy items versus facts.
Hey, he isn't a politician, he's a businessman and gets things done. Maybe he steps on some toes along the way by the way he speaks but I didn't vote for his political correctness. We've had too many politicians preparing for their future when out of office by being politically correct and scratching the backs of the "right" people. Trump doesn't need those people. He went in as a multimillionaire. He didn't make his money in politics.
Why is there so much hate publicized about an American trying to improve America for us — the regular middle-class citizens?
Kris Graves
Galveston
