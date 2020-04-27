I'm not sure what's wrong with our "leaders" Gov. Greg Abbott and Judge Mark Henry by wanting to open our beaches. Do they realize that the United States has the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world?
As I drove down the seawall on April 22, there were some people unmasked and parked and riding bikes. Do you want Galveston to become a New York? Do they realize how many refrigerated trucks with the dead in them are in New York?
They call themselves leaders. This is real. Wake up people.
Patricia Brannan
Galveston
