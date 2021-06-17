Many of the ostentatious peafowl that roam the West End call the 35 acres Tom Fabian manages home ("Roaming peacocks ruffle feathers on isle's West End," The Daily News, June 15).
They're the feral descendants of the peafowl Dr. Abe Levy collected, or rather that collected around him. The birds should be allowed to roam and neither Fabian nor the property’s owner should be penalized: The peafowl have been mostly feral since about the time Levy died.
There are only two things that are technicolor-bowl-me-over glorious and beautiful: One is a sunset; the other is a peacock. It's such a wonderful thing for the city to have these mini-sunsets promenading around the West End. The city should cherish and protect these wonderful birds.
Pasadena, California, has declared itself a bird sanctuary city. It's illegal to kill peafowl. Galveston should follow the lead of Pasadena and offer these birds special protection.
Ken Shelton
Galveston
