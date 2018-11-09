What is The Daily News' policy on publishing hunting photos? It has struck me as very odd that, in the very same newspaper, there will be articles encouraging the adoption of pets and support of the animal shelter, and also trophy shots of people proudly posing next to dead animals they’ve killed. Currently, it’s fish, but in hunting season it could be deer. Sometimes the photos can include children and rifles.
While I’ll admit that I can’t see the joy in killing animals for sport, I’m a consumer of animal products. I rarely see any photos of people posing next to giant vegetables they’ve harvested, though, so these photos are clearly trophy shots and not just “look at what food I’ve caught.”
Where does The Daily News draw the line? Are big game photos now considered to be in bad taste, yet deer, pigs and fish are OK? So, no lion or elephant, but what about a house cat or dog? A flounder or shark: yes, but a dolphin or goldfish: no? No blood or guts, but children with rifles OK?
As a reflection of our society, what should be The Daily News' policy on hunting photos? I invite the community to speak up.
Diane Smith
Galveston
Editor's note: The newspaper's policy falls pretty well along the lines described above. We publish photos of things local people hunt and fish for, although not many hunting photos. About 10 of those appear in the archives dating back to 2005. The policy doesn't specifically address big game photographs, although we concede those are problematic. We might decline to publish photographs of lions and elephants for numerous reasons, including not knowing whether the animal was killed in a legal hunt.
Meanwhile, in our archives are scores of photos of fruits and vegetables and thousands of column-inches of words produced by our staff and contributors about gardening, and we encourage anyone with a photograph of impressive vegetables to send it in and we'll show the world.
