The crowding of Galveston Island last weekend resulted in more than litter on the beach. If you're a member of the largest and most active Galveston Facebook groups, you will have noticed that the tranquil photos of sunrises and seagulls that normally speckle your timeline have been replaced by racially combative diatribes.
These posts spread dangerous misinformation, not only about the tension currently gripping the nation, but also about the basic facts of what did and did not occur locally June 6.
The onus of removing such incendiary and racist manifestos falls on a group's moderators, but it seems that many are overlooked or tolerated.
While no reasonable person expects Facebook to be a bastion for politically unbiased expression, one would hope that organized groups whose missions purport to promote Galveston's desirability as a place to live and visit wouldn't allow their forums to devolve into virtual "keep out" signs.
Social media groups that permit dog-whistle rants about undesirable outsiders turn Galveston into a modern reincarnation of the infamous "sundown towns" of the South and reveal the deeper truth that there's much work to be done in rooting out and condemning racism in Galveston County.
Kerri Foley
Galveston
