It seems Galveston Mayor Craig Brown and our island have faced one crisis after another before he was actually elected, and it has continued after his election. The pandemic, Hurricane Laura and now this unprecedented winter weather with an added human-made electrical crisis.
Thank you, Mayor Brown, for showing such calm, decisive and reassuring leadership. Thank you for working with the city manager and his staff, along with city employees, rather than dictating to them.
It takes everyone working together. We, as islanders and humans, have and are working together.
While we're not yet over this latest crisis yet, we can be assured that you, the council and city employees will have our island prepared for our next crisis.
Thank you for the leadership.
Jeff Taylor
Galveston
