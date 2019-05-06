Galveston’s wild orchids, Spring Ladies’ Tresses, are blooming in profusion right now along the feeder roads between 61st Street and Harborside Drive.
Once you see them, you can’t miss them. They're upright spires about one-foot high with small white blossoms spiraling up the stem. Best stand is in front of McCoy’s. Take a look before they get mowed down.
Anita Aldrich
Galveston
