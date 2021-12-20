Recently, Elon Musk was named Time magazine's "Person of the Year."

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat, responded to the news by sending out a tweet: "Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else."

In the Democrats' zealousness to rid the planet of all things related to fossil fuels, they created tax credits for cars that run on electricity. Those tax credits start at $7,500 a vehicle and go up from there.

Musk saw that and did what any talented entrepreneur would do — he started a business and grabbed the competitive advantage handed to him by the Democrats.

Now Democrats are outraged. Only in a liberal's mind does it make sense that a government should send tax dollars to subsidize car sales and then complain that the car manufacturer isn't taxed enough.

Paula Smith

Bacliff

Carlos Ponce

"Pay your fair share! Pay your fair share!" is what Pende Joe regurgitates. Taking deductions and credits that one is entitled to is not against the law. It IS the law. And who voted for these tax deductions and credits? A senators named Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

People with money hire tax consultants who know each and every deduction you are entitled to.

H & R Block advertises, "We want to make sure you get every tax credit

and deduction you’re entitled to."

Does Elizabeth Warren take advantage of these tax credits and deductions? You bet she does!

