David Michael Smith's commentary ("Immigration laws aren't the cause of all our woes," The Daily News, July 19) attacking Jack Cross about his views on the 1965 immigration law is a perfect example of how socialist liberals, when debating issues and unable to present a valid argument, always resort to calling their opponent a racist.
Never in our country’s history has there been more diversity, less discrimination, more equal rights, and less racism except perhaps, against white males than today. It’s getting to be like the boy crying wolf, fewer and fewer people are giving it any credibility anymore.
Liberal socialists like Smith should argue their points and not resort to personal attacks when debating their opponents.
Saul D. Alinsky would be proud of him.
Bill Fullen
Galveston
