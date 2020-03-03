In response to Susan Baker's commentary ("The 'facts' are all there if you seek them," The Daily News, March 1): Her column is so twisted. She says that President Trump lied over 15,000 times since coming to office.
The resources she quotes are all liberal left-wing newspapers and magazines that were determined to destroy the president from the day he took office. They can take a truth and twist it into a lie in so many ways.
You can see how truth can be turned into a lie by the impeachment hearings and the Mueller investigation. After two years, and 19 left-wing lawyers trying to find something to charge the president with, they found nothing to charge him with in the Mueller report.
And, with no impeachable offenses they still lie to the public to try to destroy one of the best presidents we've ever had. I still believe President Trump over them.
Herbert Frankovich
Texas City
