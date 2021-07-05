I hope a lawsuit will take place just as soon as our Republican officials try to use the federal government's pandemic funds for their latest gimmicks.
It appears our electrical grid problem will have to move to the back burners so GOP leaders can pursue their latest efforts to sideswipe federal efforts to solve the immigration dilemma that was left by the Trump administration.
Try as you may; but I believe trying to relocate federal funds for personal needs will not hold up in courts. The governor and the county judge have their own personal political agenda, therefore the needs of Texans have to be put aside.
What about our power grid problem, or the need to combat the pandemic? Don't these problems need to be addressed before the state attempts to tackle a federal immigration problem?
These Texas problems should be the first that should be taken care of.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
The state doesn't own the grid.... they oversee it
"It appears our electrical grid problem will have to move to the back burners so GOP leaders can pursue their latest efforts to sideswipe federal efforts to solve the immigration dilemma that was left by the Trump administration.".....(The Author of this Hit Piece)
This is the greatest example of the intensity of present day Democratic Radical, Dishonest, Leftist, Properganda which their surrogates spread hourly and daily through BIG TECH, Mass Media Outlets, and their SWAMP affiliated supporters in this nation! They start early in our schools, then on to our neighborhoods, cities, and statewide all over the country!
They know good and well, Joe China and Cackling Kamala advocated open borders from "Jump Street" even before they were "engineered" into office. One of their first acts were: they made the Border Guards, and ICE Officers to basicly stand down, and allow illegals from everywhere to stroll across our borders, yet this author blames the whole calamity and upheaval on the Trump Administration! It gives a clear indication of what we are dealing with today! The Biden Aministration is using BLACKS & HISPANICS to tear this nation apart from the streets, schools, and cities up to the last state by racial dividing, and race agitation using "CRT" and using life's rear view mirror to look back into the 1800s to bring back the animosity and scrounge of slavery into the present!
More than 81,000,000 patriots elected Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the highest offices in the land, rejecting the disgraced, twice impeached Bunker Boy ... loser of the House, the Senate, the presidency and the popular vote in two presidential elections; a grafter who will soon go bankrupt for a record sixth time (because he's really smart) when his creditors start calling in his loans because of the felonies lodged against Bunker Boy's crooked company. Somebody from the radical right blow the bugle and announce once again the return of Cadet Bonespurs to the presidency - any day now ... keep waiting, it won't be long, Jan. 6th, no it will be in April, oh wait it will be in June or July or August. Even the MAGA crowd grows weary of listening to the impotent other guy whine about the nonexistent steal while the nation moves forward.
Quick Queequeg, a harpoon. The Great White breaches!
