I was very disappointed to read the editorial by Michael A. Smith about the coyotes that roam the streets of Galveston at night ("Galveston residents should back off the coyotes," The Daily News, May 19).
We live in a city, not the country, and it should be safe to be outside both for ourselves and our pets. Unfortunately, as any cat lover knows, even if the cat is kept inside, they're escape artists and will always try to get out if an opportunity arises.
Even if you have them in a fenced yard, they will find a way to get out. The expression "curiosity kills the cat" is true. However, the main problem here is harm to people, as well as small animals.
What about rabies? If a rabid coyote bites another animal, that animal could spread rabies to a human being. Surely, this is the real danger here.
I've lost two cats to coyotes and the first was in San Clemente, California, in about 1983-84; the second here. Afterward, the municipality hired sharp shooters to get into the hills and kill the coyotes as there had been an incident.
We need to do the same. Safety for humans comes first.
Hazel Ahrens
Galveston
(1) comment
Shoot if they endanger you and yours.
Trap, release in a less urban setting if they are mere pests.
