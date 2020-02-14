Now that the fiasco in Washington is over, and there was a total acquittal, I would like to know when the taxpayers' money that was squandered in this circus will be repaid back to the American taxpayers.
Also, the antics and disrespect to the president during the State of the Union address by Speaker Nancy Pelosi was deplorable. I question her mental capacity to govern. It's time the old woman saddles up along with her cronies and rides off into the sunset. Our government cannot operate efficiently with such animosity against each other.
This is an election year — vote.
Jim Benz
Galveston
