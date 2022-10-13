We do indeed have an 'imbecile in Washington' By JEFF TAYLOR Oct 13, 2022 11 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The letter by James Cleveland ("Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas," The Daily News, Oct. 7, 2022) says we have an imbecile in Washington.I tend to agree — Sen. Ted Cruz currently holds that position. When we were in the "deep freeze," he and his family fled to Mexico.It is kind of ironic that Cruz left the great United States for a better life, while we froze, and folks are coming to America for a better life.I tend to agree with the late President Richard Nixon that America is the hope of world.Why not elect Beto O'Rourke the governor of Texas? Why not have a common sense approach to real problems?I tend to believe that future governor O'Rourke would have been in Uvalde after the massacre rather than attending a fundraiser.I prefer a plain spoken person as my "head of state," rather than a big money grabbing politician. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSante Fe woman stole from the aged and the dead, police allegeCounterfeiting charges filed in raid at Galveston boutiqueLeague City couple's arrest raises question about 'Miranda rights'Trial set to begin in infamous Corvette Concepts triple homicideTwo charged with prostitution after Texas City massage parlor raidCenterPoint to move isle center to Santa Fe; Texas City movie theater promises big actionMail theft 'an unprecedented national disaster,' police union leader saysSurge in shoplifting spikes La Marque's property crime rateGalveston County deputy severely beaten by inmate, sheriff saysPolice raid downtown island store, seize $88,591 in suspect merchandise CollectionsHarvest Moon Regatta sets sailCrustacean celebration takes over downtown GalvestonLeague City goes green at Eco Fest and Arbor Day CelebrationPuppy lounge popular at travel summitPaddle-out ceremony honors Ball High School student killed in crash CommentedGuest commentary: Future of abortion rights and others is in our own hands (134) Galveston County's efforts along the border worth it, officials say (129) Global energy cuts might force vegans to eat meat (77) Trump and his GOP supporters threaten the nation (64) 'Fascism' column was right for all the wrong reasons (56) Busing immigrants reveals an ugly, distorted soul (55) Guest commentary: My opponent is clueless, especially about who I am (51) Beto O'Rourke is the wrong choice for Texas (50) Yes, vote wisely, which would be against Trump (48) Guest commentary: What kind of America do you want to live in? (47)
