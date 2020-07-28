With the most important general election in our lifetime, you most vote. We are at a crossroads between a democracy and dictatorship. Ensure your voter registration card is current. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 5. Any voter registration questions, call the voter registration office at 409-766-2280.
Absentee voter application deadline is Oct. 23, and submission deadline is Nov. 3. The County Clerk’s office told me that they will be sending out the absentee ballots by the end of September.
If you do not receive your ballot by the middle of October, call the County Clerk’s office at 409-770-5135.
Early voting starts Oct. 12 and ends Oct. 30. For more information on absentee ballots, voting schedules and polling locations, go to https://www.galvestonvotes.org/.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
(2) comments
So vote Trump-Pence to avoid a Marxist dictatorship.
Bernell Trammell, 60, an African-American street preacher was gunned down in Milwaukee for carrying a sign supporting Trump. Is that the type country we want, gunning down someone for supporting a presidential candidate?
Reggie Moore, director of Milwaukee's Office of Violence Prevention, said he intervened in a dispute between Trammell and a young man about three weeks ago. Moore thought the incident was related to a "Trump 2020" sign that Trammell was carrying.
Your usual bull****! E G Wiley
