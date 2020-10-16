"The Pied Piper of Hamelin" and "The Boy Who Cried Wolf." Trump personifies both of these nursery rhymes. Millions will follow his siren song of promises, and he will never keep any of them.
The facts are: There's no $500 trillion going to develop Black people in America; the monoclonal bodies treatment which he received can never be free and it cost you and me more than $100,000 to treat him; there will be no working trustworthy vaccine within the next two weeks; and there will be no health care bill signed within the next two weeks, either.
Trump has made that literal promise seven times this year stretching back to February; "Just wait two weeks."
If you're a solo issue voter, voting for Trump just because he's installing a justice who's not going to overturn Roe v. Wade, but who just might destroy your health care, then you're one of the unfortunate souls who chose to follow "The Pied Piper of Hamelin" and believe "The Boy Who Cried Wolf" to their own demise.
Why would anyone do that?
Charles McCullough
Bacliff
Go back to your fairy stories, Charles. Everything will be all right when Trump is re-elected!
