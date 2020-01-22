In response to the letter by Kris Graves ("Stop bashing President Trump, he's getting this done," The Daily News, Jan. 14):
I think what's becoming evident is an issue of “Do the ends justify the means?” I will be the first to acknowledge Trump has strived to meet his promises to the people and to admit there's evidence of success in the end results of his endeavors.
Based only on information in her letter, the claims made by the Associated Press are that Trump made false boasts (lies about performance) ("Trump closes out old year with series of false boasts," The Daily News, Jan. 5). This is a “means of accomplishment issue.” Graves asks what about all the “good things coming from his presidency? This is an “ends” (end results) issue.
This “ends versus the means” is an age-old controversy. I think if a person reads each and every letter submitted on this topic, they can “pick out” which issues involve behaviors resulting in applaudable performances and which issues involve behaviors in violations of moral or ethical codes. These are “apples and oranges” claims, and I think you can have both be correct although diametrically opposed.
Susan Powell
Galveston
