Murdochs is a precious jewel on the beach and we should support and encourage the owner for his huge reinvestment in the island economy ("Some question chair rentals under Murdochs," The Daily News, June 23).
Do we really need to involve the Texas General Land Office, Galveston Island Park Board, Texas Natural Resources Commission, state and local officials, The Daily News, and attorneys to determine that a business has a right to use the property it sits on, or in this case, above?
No one is trying to block or restrict access to a public beach. He’s just trying to recoup some of his investment — and trying to keep the area safe and clean.
Give him a break and use some common sense. Quit making controversy where none exists.
Janice Osteen
La Marque
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.