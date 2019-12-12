A big thank you from G. Lee Gallery to our sponsors and Brushes By the Beach Plein Air event participants. The event supports Artist Boat’s Eco-Art Adventures for Children.
Very agreeable weekend weather greeted the 40 participating artists. From Galveston to Pecos, Texas, and even an artist from Germany converged on the island to paint everything from the beaches to the bay, historic homes, famous landmarks, even a view of the Galveston airport.
Winners were: Randall Cogburn’s “Harbor House” taking Best in Show; Kathy Hammond’s “Imagine 2” taking first place; Christine Berlinson’s “End of Sixth Street” second place; and Elaine Monnig’s “Lafitte’s Cove” received Honorable Mention.
Linda Dellandre, whose art was selected for Zion National Park’s 100th anniversary of the National Park System, served as juror. Bill Barkhouse volunteered as her assistant.
Thank you to this year’s sponsors, Galveston Park Board of Trustees, Mayor Jim Yarbrough, Veritas Research, Plein Air Magazine and the many individuals who contributed generously. We can’t do it without you.
Brenda Lee
Galveston
