In response to the article ("IRS imposes $17K penalty on park board," The Daily News, Sept. 24): Local government entities have now received two fines on procedural issues from the IRS. Yet, at no time have I seen any reference to Congressman Randy Weber's office being consulted or involved.
There was no intent to violate any laws, and it's an issue between two different taxing authorities.
1. Why have the local elected leaders not contacted the congressional office for assistance? If they haven't done this, why are they in office?
2. If a congressman cannot mitigate procedural fines, of less than $100K, from the federal government on local government — then why is he in office?
Neither of these stories should've seen the light of day — but because of arrogance or ignorance they have. One of the critical tasks of congressional offices is mitigating issues like this on a personal or regional level.
Ron Woody
Galveston
