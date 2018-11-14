Let me get this straight. Trump couldn’t honor the World War I dead in France because of rain? Bad French roads? He couldn’t march with the other world leaders recognizing their WWI dead because of rain?
Maybe security is a problem, but he keeps saying how the world loves him, so what's the problem?
It wasn’t raining on Veterans Day, but no sign of President Trump.
Nationalists don’t acknowledge those who defended and are defending this country?
Dan Cote
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.