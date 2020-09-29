Several weeks ago, a couple was driving along state Highway 87 between High Island and the Port Bolivar ferry landing when they had a blowout.
Well, they had no sooner gotten out of their car when two angels came running across the road to help them change the tire.
It was a man and a woman. He said, “Don’t do anything. I’ll take care of the tire.” She didn’t say anything, but she began directing traffic around us.
Within 15 minutes he had our spare tire on and we were ready to go. They refused to take any payment for their work. Instead they said, “Just pay it forward, and God bless you.”
Wouldn’t it be a wonderful world if everyone were like these two?
Andy and Joyce Green
Galveston
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup] Good people everywhere.
