Leonard Woolsey's editorial questioned the Broadway cemetery's desecrator's motives, but didn't factor in the obvious — the absence of the fence ("Grave desecration among worst of vandalism crimes," The Daily News, Nov. 16).
Wasn't 1978 the last major vandalism incident, and the fence built subsequent, or around 40 years ago?
With a higher concentration of troublesome activity and troubled individuals in the vicinity, that the cemetery's admiring drivers by may be comfortably oblivious to, the fence was necessary to protect.
It's unrealistic that the cemetery will be only more inviting to the desirable tourists with a broken fence down. Even broken, with select points accessible, the fence's protection was more than with three sides vulnerable where ingress and egress can be attained at whim.
Julia Walker
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.