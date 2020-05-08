Regretfully, Artist Boat with its leading partner Galveston Park Board of Trustees has canceled World Oceans Day, June 5–8, because of pandemic restrictions and budget challenges. The celebration has been rescheduled for June 4-7, 2021.
Artist Boat would like to thank the Galveston Island Convention & Visitors Bureau and park board, city of Galveston, Port of Houston, Lighthouse Charity Team, Harbor Offshore Marine, Gulf Coast Water Authority, Katie’s Seafood, Diane Wilson, Libby Hill, Miss Earth USA, Del Papa Distributing, Sea Star Base Galveston, West Gulf Maritime Association, Sonic Drive-In, and Scott and Donna Weaver for their generous support.
We take pride in teaching future generations to protect our Texas coast, caring for the land, preserving the wetlands and coastal prairie.
Celebrate World Oceans Day, June 8, by visiting our incredible natural resources to experience the life of the ocean. Gaze, listen and enjoy. For more information, visit www.artistboat.org or call 409-770-0722.
Karla Klay
Executive director, Artist Boat
Galveston
