I’m reading a lot of letters in The Daily News that misrepresent President Trump. Many of them try to convince us that Joe Biden would do a much better job.
I would like to ask the Biden supporters how they feel about Biden’s “convincing” the Chinese to put up $1.5 billion for Biden’s son Hunter to invest in Hunter’s “newly” created investment company and how they feel about Biden “convincing” the national petroleum company of Ukraine, Burisma, to elect Hunter Biden to their board with a salary of $50,000/month even though Hunter had never visited Ukraine nor had any experience in the industry.
And during the $30 million phony Russian investigation, which cleared Trump, did they hear anything from the mainstream media about the $145 million the Russians donated to the Clinton Foundation and zero to Trump?
President Trump is a “business man” president with his cabinet members comprising of mostly (90 percent) people who came from the private sector, not government; while the Obama/Biden administration chose 92 percent from non-private sector.
Biden has been on the government payroll for over 40 years. Name one thing he has contributed during that period besides plagiarize other politicians' speeches.
Stan Smith
Galveston
