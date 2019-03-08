In response to the article ("Coastal barrier opposition forms in north county," The Daily News, March 3): I'm appalled by the opposition to the Ike Dike. There has been plenty of opportunity to express views to the Army Corps of Engineers plan.
If residents are against protection from hurricanes, they're selfish not wanting storm protection for anyone. This hurricane barrier has been studied for years, and has the support of cities, counties and industries in the Galveston Bay area.
Texas A&M University has researched the Ike Dike since 2008 to devise the most thorough plan. It's absolutely essential that a hurricane barrier be built to protect homes and industries in Galveston and Harris counties.
We know the corps will revise its plan to incorporate changes recommended by the Ike Dike planning committee. It's comprised of leaders from city, county, industries and universities.
If you're interested in the work that has been done, come to the meetings of the group at 8 a.m. on the third Thursday each month at the Bay Area Houston Economic Partnership offices on NASA Road 1. The group is chaired by Col. Len Waterworth, former district engineer of the corps.
Ray Holbrook
Santa Fe
