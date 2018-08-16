They say that "some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them."
Such "greatness" was thrust upon Galveston's own late Sen. A.R. "Babe" Schwartz as he leaves a lifetime legacy of service to his native Galveston Island, the state of Texas and the nation as well.
Those yet unborn will duly receive those intangible, but, indeed, tangible, benefits from legislation he was able to personally pass in the Texas Legislature, after decades of perseverance and personality pressure to get a bill passed at a time when there were truly public servants in our midst.
He was concerned about "the little guy." When my daughter, many years ago now, was applying to medical schools and needed several letters of recommendation to support her applications, Schwartz was there for her. He personally saw to it that letters were provided in her support from highly recognized individuals — and at a time when few women, if any, were being accepted into the nation's medical schools.
I will proudly stand with so many others with deep gratitude to a man who sought to make all of our lives just a little bit better on the day that we say our final goodbyes.
Bess Mitchell
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.