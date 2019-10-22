As a local real estate developer, I keep a very close eye on property taxes as the cost is by far my largest annual expense. After investigating each of the proposed bonds closely, I've decided to support them all because I believe each is truly needed.
Historically, Friendswood's residents have over and over again chosen to invest in our community and have enjoyed a quality of life second to none as a result.
It's my sense that it's once again time to invest. Won't you join me?
David O'Farrell
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.