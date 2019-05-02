I wanted to voice my opinion about the parking along the seawall. In some areas of the seawall, there are no signs stating that this is a pay area.
I parked a way down the seawall as my boyfriend is about to have surgery and this was a long walk to Murdochs.
Nowhere near my area did it have a sign that said I had to call and pay. So, a few hours later, I had a $30 ticket on my car.
We came to Galveston to get away and relax. Put the stress aside. There has to be a better way. The hotels are way too expensive. Ease up on the parking, so we can enjoy more of Galveston.
Vicki Witt
San Marcos
