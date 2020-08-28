In The Daily News' Wednesday edition, the first page was full of storm “non” events. Second page, California fires, and Jacob Blake not likely to walk. Third page, Falwell resigns and U.S. virus.
Fifth page, Blacks to vote and Black Lives Matter protests. But our president didn’t get in until page 9 with a discouraging account how he's struggling to campaign.
This should've been front page news like your publishing after the Democratic National Convention.
President Trump isn't struggling, but shining. In my opinion, it’s Biden’s clan who is desperate and flailing against Trump and Americans.
To all Trump supporters, take note, as we traveled the back roads of Texas on Wednesday to seek refuge from Laura, we saw nothing but "Vote for Donald Trump 2020" signs the whole way.
Tom Russo
Texas City
Editor's note: Just as a matter of fact for the record, no articles about the Democratic National Convention appeared on the front page. The only related article was Aug. 12, a few days before the convention began. That article was about a Black woman becoming a vice presidential candidate for the first time in the nation's history.
That's okay, Tom Russo. This paper and others will print "TRUMP WINS! after the election.
