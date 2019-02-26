Galveston's own state Rep. Mayes "Money" Middleton has signed onto the Gun on Demand bill, House Bill 357. HB357, named after the popular handgun, is called "Constitutional Carry" and would allow anyone to openly carry a gun without training, without a background check and without a license.
HB357 defies common sense — yet it's considered priority legislation by the Texas Republican Party. The party and Middleton lacks the common sense needed when dealing with important issues and dangerous weapons. He should drop his support for this dangerous bill.
Constituents can follow the progress of this bill at the Texas Capitol website capitol.texas.gov.
John R. Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
