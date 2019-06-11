I'm currently visiting Galveston and happened to pick up your Profiles 2019.
I was very disappointed to read the section about the future careers and that the only future jobs required higher education after high school, but there were jobs that only required technical school training. Someone needs to install the electrical wiring to run the labs, plumbers to install and fix the pipes, sheetmetal workers to create air conditioning vents and specialized steel fittings, construction site supervisors, welders to weld the frames to house those labs, etc.
Any citizen reading your magazine would make the decision to not bother to move to Galveston because the only jobs are for the college educate even though many plumbers, electricians and welders make over $150,000 a year — much more than your average nerd.
Sonia Lipham
Ranburne, Alabama
Editor's note: A slightly deeper reading of Profiles 2019 might have prevented the disappointment.
