I found it interesting reading two articles relating to gun access in the newspaper. One article by John Wayne Ferguson ("Senator seeks review of isle rules for gun stores," The Daily News, Feb. 11) talks about a state senator from New Braunfels, Donna Campbell, who is asking State Attorney General Ken Paxton to look into the legality of Galveston’s regulation of gun stores. One of the Galveston regulations prohibits gun stores from operating within 200-feet of churches, schools, or parks. Campbell doesn't like Galveston’s restriction.
The second article ("Study dispels mental health link to gun violence," The Daily News, Feb. 11) on the front page is about a recent research project by the University of Texas Medical Branch that found "…having a mental illness doesn’t make a person more likely to commit gun violence. A better indicator of gun violence is ready access to firearms." The study looked at a group of 663 young adults, all part of a study that has been going on for years.
I applaud Galveston for making sensible local regulations, and admonish Campbell for sticking her nose in another city’s business. It surely couldn't be too much of an infringement on Second Amendment rights for a potential gun buyer to drive another mile or so to a local gun store in Galveston.
Mark Niles
San Leon
