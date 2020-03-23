Mayor Jim Yarbrough and city council were totally right in closing bars and restaurants even though I enjoy going out to eat a couple times a week ("Galveston closes attractions, restricts bars, restaurants," The Daily News, March 18).
It’s just looking out not just for Galvestonians — but everyone in our area.
Like Mayor Yarbrough and Willie Nelson both said, "the party's over" until this problem is worked out. Thanks mayor and council.
Eddie Janek
Galveston
