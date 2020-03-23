Mayor Jim Yarbrough and city council were totally right in closing bars and restaurants even though I enjoy going out to eat a couple times a week ("Galveston closes attractions, restricts bars, restaurants," The Daily News, March 18).

It’s just looking out not just for Galvestonians — but everyone in our area.

Like Mayor Yarbrough and Willie Nelson both said, "the party's over" until this problem is worked out. Thanks mayor and council.

Eddie Janek

Galveston

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription