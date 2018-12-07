What will climate change radicals try next? People are learning how good climate change can be?
This climate change starting 128 years ago is best of the last six. It’s reduced global poverty and increased worldwide life expectancy. Farmers can now produce more food than people can eat. Farmers growing and selling food for a living can’t give it away. Poverty and hunger is only found where government limits what subjects can earn or keep of what they earn.
Socialists and dictators confiscate farm produce and private earnings to finance government. Growing government by starving subjects is a Socialist policy.
Gary Miller
Texas City
