Remember Agenda 21? This is further underway as Democrats have used the pandemic and chaos to misinform and control.
Anthony Fauci took center stage on COVID-19, shifting positions, using the flawed model of Bill Gates, friend, Big Pharma co-investor, heavily involved in the corrupt bureaucracies of the Food and Drug Administration, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Institutes of Health, World Health Organization and others, commingling private industry with those bureaucracies.
We now know, through various experts' studies, that COVID-19 reporting is hugely, deliberately inflated (retests of positives, asymptomatic screenings and "all cause" deaths), inducing us to trade liberties for "safety."
Those elitists have been conditioning us to accept a new norm: more isolation from each other, "masking up" and "locking down" — both proven to not inhibit the virus, but actually harm in many cases. They mandate, we comply. The work/shop from home, limitations on travel, religious/social functions, all promoted as "safety measures."
The sinister reshaping and control of the middle class is vital to this Orwellian "1984" reality. Scorn not before considering the interconnectedness of all going on around you. Never let one expert or "science" solely shape our country's policies.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
