After reviewing some of the more recent submissions to this opinion page concerning some's perceived shortcomings of the Democratic Party, and their convenient omission of any of the myriad of faults owned by the Republican Party, I would like to offer this idea to help some better understand the current state of things in our country.
The Republican Party has so convinced themselves of the Democrats' intent to destroy our country that they're more than willing to destroy it, just to prove their point.
One need only look to the events of Jan. 6 at the Capitol of the United States of America to see just who and what poses the very real threat to democracy and our democratic republic. Should either of these institutions fail, its cause will come from within, by some who walk among us.
When someone shows you who they are, believe them the first time.
Stuart Crouch
League City
