Tis the season to be bright and merry — and Galveston has shown up in a big way. From the beach to the bay, Galveston is bright with light. It's a great time to grab a thermos of hot cocoa, family and loved ones and enjoy a safe experience viewing all the great displays.
The city Christmas tree at 25th Street and Broadway, The Strand with its unique Victorian twist, and the Access Care of Coastal Texas Wall of Remembrance Garden at 23rd and Winnie streets are but a few of these twinkling oases. Homes, large and small, have decked the halls and artfully pay homage to joy, peace and shared celebration.
Let’s face it, during a pandemic, the holidays may look a little different and activities altered. Take the opportunity to slow down, step beyond your front door and enjoy the beauty of the season.
We're living in a unique, often difficult time, but we also live in a uniquely, magical place here on Galveston Island.
Maurisa Byerly
Galveston
