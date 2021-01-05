Thank you to the University of Texas Medical Branch for making my 2021 New Year's Day so special.
I was one of many who were able to get their first COVID vaccine that morning. From check-in to injection, it was really well run, fast and an efficient system. The atmosphere was joyful with wishes of a Happy New Year and quite a few tears of relief being shed.
Most of us were capturing the event with our cellphones and sharing with family and friends on social media.
Thank you to our scientists, medical staff and front-line people who made this day possible. I'm so grateful for all you've done and continue to do.
Maureen Wilde
Tiki Island
