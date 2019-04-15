Mable Pratt is running for re-election as the representative for District 2 on the board of trustees for the Texas City Independent School District. Election Day is May 4.
I encourage District 2 registered voters to re-elect her. Mable is an awesome person and a trustee who will represent all stakeholders fairly and equally across the board.
For Mable, it's one district, one goal. She's committed to work in harmony with all board members reaching a common goal for all students. Her vision is to see district students receive the best education in a safe and disciplined learning environment.
Just consider these salient qualifications of Pratt:
• A former elementary school teacher and administrator, retired in 2010.
• From 1982 to 1994, Mable served on the La Marque Independent School District Board of Trustees.
• Selected by the Texas Education Agency to serve as one of the LMISD board of managers from Jan. 1, 2016 to June 30, 2016. I was fortunate to have served with her on that board and can attest her wisdom and professionalism.
• On Dec. 13, 2016, was appointed to fill the vacancy of Texas City ISD Trustee Position 2.
Mable Pratt has a proven record.
José Boix
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.