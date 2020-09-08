In response to Stephen Hodgson's commentary ("Commissioners got it right in regard to statue," The Daily News, Sept. 3): His opinion is the same as saying that it would be appropriate for Germany to be riddled with tributes to Adolf Hitler and his band of monstrous minions to "pay respect to those that died in the war."
That is preposterous.
Wrong is wrong and there is never an appropriate time to respect that. And slavery was wrong. Owning, torturing and killing slaves was wrong. And only the naive would believe winning Confederates would've left the Lincoln Memorial in place.
The Dignified Resignation statue needs to be moved, and the commissioners showed their weakness on this issue. How sad.
Jeannie Janota
Bayou Vista
And....Jeannie throws down the Hitler card. Nothing of any substance in her post.
